Markets
MCD

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, PLTR, X

April 30, 2025 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 22,825 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 596,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 25,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 41,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, PLTR options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Construction Dividend Stock List
 Institutional Holders of LCG
 Funds Holding CIM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Construction Dividend Stock List-> Institutional Holders of LCG-> Funds Holding CIM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCD
PLTR
X

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.