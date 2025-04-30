Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, PLTR, X

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 596,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 25,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 41,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, PLTR options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
