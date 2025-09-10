Markets
MCD

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, DAKT, TVTX

September 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 16,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) options are showing a volume of 1,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) saw options trading volume of 10,215 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, DAKT options, or TVTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Highest Yielding BDCs
 IPGP Historical Stock Prices
 MCY shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Highest Yielding BDCs-> IPGP Historical Stock Prices-> MCY shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCD
DAKT
TVTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.