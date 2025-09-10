Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, DAKT, TVTX

Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) options are showing a volume of 1,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) saw options trading volume of 10,215 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
