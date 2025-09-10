Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, DAKT, TVTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 16,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) options are showing a volume of 1,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) saw options trading volume of 10,215 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, DAKT options, or TVTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.