Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MBI, TSLA, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI), where a total of 10,169 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 229.9% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 442,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 5,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 2.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 130,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 206,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $765 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 13,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $765 strike highlighted in orange:

