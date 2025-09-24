Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MBI, TSLA, META

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 2.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 130,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 206,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $765 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 13,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $765 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MBI options, TSLA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
