Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LZB, PCG, JHX

August 20, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), where a total of 2,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of LZB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 463,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of LZB. Below is a chart showing LZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 147,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 62,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX) options are showing a volume of 22,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of JHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,300 underlying shares of JHX. Below is a chart showing JHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LZB options, PCG options, or JHX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
