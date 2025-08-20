Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LZB, PCG, JHX

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 147,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 62,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX) options are showing a volume of 22,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of JHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,300 underlying shares of JHX. Below is a chart showing JHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
