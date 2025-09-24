Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, KMX, KKR

September 24, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 132,177 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 30,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 14,059 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 15,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, KMX options, or KKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

