LYFT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, ADBE, ANET

February 11, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 127,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.4% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 9,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 48,805 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 2,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 60,151 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 16,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

