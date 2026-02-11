Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, ADBE, ANET

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 48,805 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 2,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 60,151 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 16,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, ADBE options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: YAYO YTD Return
EXOZ Videos
CWEN YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.