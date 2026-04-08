Markets
LYB

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYB, OXY, XOM

April 08, 2026 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), where a total volume of 55,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 15,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 112,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 134,297 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYB options, OXY options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of PMMY
 CEF Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of PMMY-> CEF Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LYB
OXY
XOM

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