Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYB, OXY, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), where a total volume of 55,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 15,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 112,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 134,297 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYB options, OXY options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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