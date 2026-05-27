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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, AZO, HOOD

May 27, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 56,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 15,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 122,936 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 14,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, AZO options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LRCX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LRCX
AZO
HOOD

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