Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, AZO, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 56,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 15,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 122,936 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 14,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

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Further LRCX Research:

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