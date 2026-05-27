Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, AZO, HOOD

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 122,936 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 14,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, AZO options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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