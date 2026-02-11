Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LMB, GLDD, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Limbach Holdings Inc (Symbol: LMB), where a total volume of 1,791 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.3% of LMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of LMB. Below is a chart showing LMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (Symbol: GLDD) saw options trading volume of 10,404 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of GLDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,800 underlying shares of GLDD. Below is a chart showing GLDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 240,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 11,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMB options, GLDD options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.