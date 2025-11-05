Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LITE, GLIBK, WMS

November 05, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total volume of 23,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.5% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,900 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

GCI Liberty Inc (Symbol: GLIBK) saw options trading volume of 1,349 contracts, representing approximately 134,900 underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of GLIBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,000 underlying shares of GLIBK. Below is a chart showing GLIBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) options are showing a volume of 4,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

