Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LENZ, CVNA, APPN

April 23, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lenz Therapeutics Inc New (Symbol: LENZ), where a total volume of 2,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of LENZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of LENZ. Below is a chart showing LENZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 39,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 4,186 contracts, representing approximately 418,600 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LENZ options, CVNA options, or APPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

