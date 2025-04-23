Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LENZ, CVNA, APPN

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 39,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,800 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 4,186 contracts, representing approximately 418,600 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
