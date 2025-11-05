Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KTOS, BMI, CLMT

November 05, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 22,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,900 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) saw options trading volume of 2,313 contracts, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of BMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of BMI. Below is a chart showing BMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Calumet Inc (Symbol: CLMT) options are showing a volume of 3,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of CLMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 655,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CLMT. Below is a chart showing CLMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

