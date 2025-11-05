Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KTOS, BMI, CLMT

Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) saw options trading volume of 2,313 contracts, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of BMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of BMI. Below is a chart showing BMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Calumet Inc (Symbol: CLMT) options are showing a volume of 3,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of CLMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 655,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CLMT. Below is a chart showing CLMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KTOS options, BMI options, or CLMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
