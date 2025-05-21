Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KSS, MOD, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 43,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 12,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 4,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 421,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 49,147 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 2,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,900 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

