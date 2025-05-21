Markets
KSS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KSS, MOD, ASTS

May 21, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 43,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 12,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 4,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 421,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 49,147 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 2,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,900 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, MOD options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Floating Rate Preferreds
 Funds Holding BSEP
 TBL Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Floating Rate Preferreds-> Funds Holding BSEP-> TBL Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KSS
MOD
ASTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.