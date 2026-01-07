Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, JBTM, Z

JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM) options are showing a volume of 2,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of JBTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of JBTM. Below is a chart showing JBTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 13,065 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
