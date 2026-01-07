Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, JBTM, Z

January 07, 2026 — 03:38 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total of 28,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 4,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,100 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM) options are showing a volume of 2,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of JBTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of JBTM. Below is a chart showing JBTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 13,065 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

