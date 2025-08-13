Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KMX, TDOC, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 13,891 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 7,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 36,316 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 43,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMX options, TDOC options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

