Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KMX, TDOC, RBLX

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 36,316 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 43,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,900 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
