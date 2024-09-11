News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KEX, UNH, APP

September 11, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX), where a total volume of 2,619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 261,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,100 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 15,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $587.50 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $587.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 20,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

