Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KEX, UNH, APP

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 15,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $587.50 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $587.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 20,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
