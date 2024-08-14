News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CELH, ROIV

August 14, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

August 14, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 49,561 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 7,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 732,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 35,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,100 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roivant Sciences Ltd (Symbol: ROIV) saw options trading volume of 22,228 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of ROIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 16,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ROIV. Below is a chart showing ROIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CELH options, or ROIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

