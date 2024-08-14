Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CELH, ROIV

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 35,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,100 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roivant Sciences Ltd (Symbol: ROIV) saw options trading volume of 22,228 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of ROIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 16,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ROIV. Below is a chart showing ROIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CELH options, or ROIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Chase Coleman Stock Picks
Institutional Holders of NCL
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.