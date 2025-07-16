Markets
JOBY

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JOBY, CIM, OPEN

July 16, 2025 — 04:10 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), where a total volume of 159,716 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 14,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 3,066 contracts, representing approximately 306,600 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN) options are showing a volume of 529,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of OPEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 63,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of OPEN. Below is a chart showing OPEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JOBY options, CIM options, or OPEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

