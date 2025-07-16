Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, NVDA, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 107,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 17,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 148.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 131,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,470 contracts, representing approximately 847,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1240 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, NVDA options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

