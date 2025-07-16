Markets
JNJ

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, NVDA, NOW

July 16, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 107,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 17,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 148.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 131,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,470 contracts, representing approximately 847,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1240 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, NVDA options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
