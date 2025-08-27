Markets
JBTM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JBTM, MGM, PVH

August 27, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM), where a total of 2,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of JBTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 503,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of JBTM. Below is a chart showing JBTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 23,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 17,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 4,988 contracts, representing approximately 498,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

