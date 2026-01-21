Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, SOFI, BE

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 252,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 12,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 62,734 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,400 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, SOFI options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ALSN Dividend History
Institutional Holders of EAF
SXC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.