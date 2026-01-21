Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, SOFI, BE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 10,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 252,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 12,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 62,734 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,400 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, SOFI options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

