Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, DNTH, CNR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 15,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DNTH) saw options trading volume of 3,045 contracts, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of DNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of DNTH. Below is a chart showing DNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR) saw options trading volume of 5,201 contracts, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, DNTH options, or CNR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

