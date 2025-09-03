Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, DNTH, CNR

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DNTH) saw options trading volume of 3,045 contracts, representing approximately 304,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of DNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of DNTH. Below is a chart showing DNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR) saw options trading volume of 5,201 contracts, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
