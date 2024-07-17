News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IMAX, GFS, VFC

July 17, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total of 6,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 602,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.6% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 611,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 12,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,200 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 61,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 10,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

