Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IMAX, GFS, VFC

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 12,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,200 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 61,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 10,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IMAX options, GFS options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
