Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IIPR, TOST, MATW

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 26,888 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) saw options trading volume of 1,001 contracts, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of MATW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MATW. Below is a chart showing MATW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
