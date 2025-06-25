Markets
IIPR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IIPR, TOST, MATW

June 25, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 102,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 26,888 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) saw options trading volume of 1,001 contracts, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of MATW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MATW. Below is a chart showing MATW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, TOST options, or MATW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Next Earnings Date
 AJM Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TAHO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Next Earnings Date-> AJM Videos-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TAHO-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IIPR
TOST
MATW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.