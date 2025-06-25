Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IIPR, TOST, MATW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 102,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 26,888 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) saw options trading volume of 1,001 contracts, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of MATW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MATW. Below is a chart showing MATW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, TOST options, or MATW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.