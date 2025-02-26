Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IGT, MDB, CART

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 11,769 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 27,323 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 6,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,300 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IGT options, MDB options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
