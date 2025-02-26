News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IGT, MDB, CART

February 26, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 11,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 886,400 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 11,769 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 27,323 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 6,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,300 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, MDB options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
