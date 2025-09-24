Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IE, RCL, ALAB

September 24, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE), where a total of 12,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.1% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 18,161 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 54,244 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90.6% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 2,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,300 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IE options, RCL options, or ALAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

