Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, TBCH, OKLO

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) saw options trading volume of 1,398 contracts, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 89,374 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 6,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,600 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, TBCH options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
