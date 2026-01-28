Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, TBCH, OKLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 28,217 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) saw options trading volume of 1,398 contracts, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 89,374 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 6,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,600 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, TBCH options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

