Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBKR, ULTA, CRDO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), where a total volume of 17,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 1,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,600 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 2,389 contracts, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 552,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 22,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,100 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBKR options, ULTA options, or CRDO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

