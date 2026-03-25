Markets
HUT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUT, BRZE, SNOW

March 25, 2026 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT), where a total volume of 23,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,400 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE) saw options trading volume of 13,181 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,200 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 30,858 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUT options, BRZE options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Office Supplies Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VOO
 Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Office Supplies Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VOO-> Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUT
BRZE
SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.