Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUT, BRZE, SNOW

Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE) saw options trading volume of 13,181 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,200 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 30,858 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUT options, BRZE options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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