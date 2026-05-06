Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUT, BIOA, NVAX

Bioage Labs Inc (Symbol: BIOA) saw options trading volume of 5,445 contracts, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares or approximately 138.7% of BIOA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,500 underlying shares of BIOA. Below is a chart showing BIOA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 40,567 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 134% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,400 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUT options, BIOA options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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