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HUT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUT, BIOA, NVAX

May 06, 2026 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT), where a total of 71,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.6% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bioage Labs Inc (Symbol: BIOA) saw options trading volume of 5,445 contracts, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares or approximately 138.7% of BIOA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,500 underlying shares of BIOA. Below is a chart showing BIOA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 40,567 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 134% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,400 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUT options, BIOA options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood
 HOUR market cap history
 Large Cap Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood-> HOUR market cap history-> Large Cap Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUT
BIOA
NVAX

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