Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUBS, SPOT, CBRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total of 10,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,700 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 23,715 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) saw options trading volume of 8,301 contracts, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

