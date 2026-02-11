Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUBS, SPOT, CBRE

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 23,715 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) saw options trading volume of 8,301 contracts, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
