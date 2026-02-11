Markets
HUBS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUBS, SPOT, CBRE

February 11, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total of 10,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,700 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 23,715 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) saw options trading volume of 8,301 contracts, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, SPOT options, or CBRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding GBLD
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JBBB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GYLD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding GBLD-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JBBB-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GYLD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUBS
SPOT
CBRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.