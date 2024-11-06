Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUBB, SNOW, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), where a total of 2,986 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 298,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of HUBB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 381,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,400 underlying shares of HUBB. Below is a chart showing HUBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 35,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 14,273 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUBB options, SNOW options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

