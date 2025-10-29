Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HROW, WAY, ATR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW), where a total of 4,530 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 453,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 792,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Waystar Holding corp (Symbol: WAY) options are showing a volume of 12,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of WAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of WAY. Below is a chart showing WAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR) saw options trading volume of 2,192 contracts, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares or approximately 56% of ATR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of ATR. Below is a chart showing ATR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HROW options, WAY options, or ATR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.