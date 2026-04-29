Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HLT, FND, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 29,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 192.9% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 14,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 55,864 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 190.8% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 26,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 185,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 12,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLT options, FND options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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