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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HLT, FND, COIN

April 29, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 29,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 192.9% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 14,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 55,864 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 190.8% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 26,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 185,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 12,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HLT options, FND options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
 CDAK YTD Return
 Cheap Materials Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio-> CDAK YTD Return-> Cheap Materials Shares-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HLT
FND
COIN

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