Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HIMS, C, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 427,034 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 20,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 206,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 56,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.8 million contracts, representing approximately 182.4 million underlying shares or approximately 100.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 193,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, C options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

