Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HD, WDAY, BAX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 19,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 13,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 2,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 26,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 15,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, WDAY options, or BAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.