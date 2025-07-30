Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HD, NXT, CAPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 14,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 6,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 10,793 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 11,739 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,300 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, NXT options, or CAPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

