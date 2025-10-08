Markets
HD

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HD, NTLA, MDB

October 08, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 15,913 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) options are showing a volume of 30,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,000 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,253 contracts, representing approximately 925,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HD options, NTLA options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Clorox market cap history
 FOR Stock Predictions
 COLB YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Clorox market cap history-> FOR Stock Predictions-> COLB YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HD
NTLA
MDB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.