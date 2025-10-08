Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HD, NTLA, MDB

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) options are showing a volume of 30,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,000 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,253 contracts, representing approximately 925,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
