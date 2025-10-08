Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HD, NTLA, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 15,913 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) options are showing a volume of 30,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,000 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,253 contracts, representing approximately 925,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, NTLA options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

