Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GTLB, ABUS, TTWO

March 04, 2026 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB), where a total volume of 34,224 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,700 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (Symbol: ABUS) options are showing a volume of 10,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of ABUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares of ABUS. Below is a chart showing ABUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 13,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
