Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GTLB, ABUS, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB), where a total volume of 34,224 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 4,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,700 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (Symbol: ABUS) options are showing a volume of 10,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of ABUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares of ABUS. Below is a chart showing ABUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 13,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GTLB options, ABUS options, or TTWO options

