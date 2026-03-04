Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GTLB, ABUS, TTWO

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (Symbol: ABUS) options are showing a volume of 10,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of ABUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares of ABUS. Below is a chart showing ABUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 13,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
