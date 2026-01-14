Markets
GT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GT, BTU, NKE

January 14, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT), where a total volume of 25,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 12,794 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 126,294 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GT options, BTU options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Larry Robbins Stock Picks
 RESN Insider Buying
 KALO Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Larry Robbins Stock Picks-> RESN Insider Buying-> KALO Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GT
BTU
NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.