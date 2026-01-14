Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GT, BTU, NKE

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 12,794 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 126,294 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
