Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, MITK, LLY

Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK) options are showing a volume of 10,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.3% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,700 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 42,159 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 144% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, MITK options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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