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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, MITK, LLY

April 08, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 33,266 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $930 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $930 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK) options are showing a volume of 10,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.3% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,700 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 42,159 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 144% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, MITK options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Latest 13F Filings
 FDS Average Annual Return
 Top Stocks Held By John Paulson

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Latest 13F Filings-> FDS Average Annual Return-> Top Stocks Held By John Paulson-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

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MITK
LLY

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