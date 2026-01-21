Markets
GS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, LLY, RDDT

January 21, 2026 — 03:43 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 28,205 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $990 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $990 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 33,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 48,352 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 121.6% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,100 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, LLY options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SNX Historical PE Ratio
 BBJP Videos
 Funds Holding IBDR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SNX Historical PE Ratio-> BBJP Videos-> Funds Holding IBDR-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GS
LLY
RDDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.