Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, LLY, RDDT

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 33,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 48,352 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 121.6% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,100 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
