Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, CRWD, AMD

January 14, 2026 — 01:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 29,955 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 31,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 401,935 contracts, representing approximately 40.2 million underlying shares or approximately 141.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 27,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, CRWD options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

