Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, CRWD, AMD

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 31,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 401,935 contracts, representing approximately 40.2 million underlying shares or approximately 141.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 27,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, CRWD options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PKX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AJUL
ETFs Holding KLXI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.