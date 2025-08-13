Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, APO, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 15,162 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $745 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $745 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 21,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,400 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,852 contracts, representing approximately 385,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $507.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $507.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, APO options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

