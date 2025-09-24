Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GPI, MARA, MO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total volume of 720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 72,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 281,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 16,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 34,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 24,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPI options, MARA options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.