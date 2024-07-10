Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, SITM, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 105,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024 , with 10,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) saw options trading volume of 1,002 contracts, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 5,770 contracts, representing approximately 577,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

