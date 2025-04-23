Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GME, VERA, VRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 177,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 13,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA) options are showing a volume of 8,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 105,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

