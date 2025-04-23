Markets
GME

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GME, VERA, VRT

April 23, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 177,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA) options are showing a volume of 8,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 105,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GME options, VERA options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BKBK Videos
 SCZ market cap history
 BCE Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BKBK Videos-> SCZ market cap history-> BCE Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GME
VERA
VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.