Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GME, VERA, VRT

Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA) options are showing a volume of 8,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 105,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, VERA options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BKBK Videos
SCZ market cap history
BCE Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.