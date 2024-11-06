Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GLOB, RIVN, PENN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB), where a total volume of 3,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 302,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.6% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 177,859 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 12,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 18,902 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLOB options, RIVN options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.