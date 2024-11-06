Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GLOB, RIVN, PENN

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 177,859 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 12,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 18,902 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
