Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GEV, VST, VRT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 14,718 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $930 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $930 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 21,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 30,371 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,500 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, VST options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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