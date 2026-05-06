Markets
GEV

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GEV, VST, VRT

May 06, 2026 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 14,718 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $930 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $930 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 21,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 30,371 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,500 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, VST options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock RSI
 GFAI Average Annual Return
 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock RSI-> GFAI Average Annual Return-> ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEV
VST
VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.