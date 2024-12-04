Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FTRE, MSFT, TKO

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 437,199 contracts, representing approximately 43.7 million underlying shares or approximately 200.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 42,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 17,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.6% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FTRE options, MSFT options, or TKO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
