FTRE

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FTRE, MSFT, TKO

December 04, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE), where a total of 30,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.4% of FTRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 12,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FTRE. Below is a chart showing FTRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 437,199 contracts, representing approximately 43.7 million underlying shares or approximately 200.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 42,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 17,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.6% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FTRE options, MSFT options, or TKO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

